Woman killed in crossover crash late Thursday on I-235 in west Wichita

Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:15 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has died following a two-vehicle crossover crash late Thursday on the west side of Wichita, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 10:44 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 235 just south of W. Central Avenue.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2013 Suzuki SX4 passenger car was northbound on I-235 in the right lane when it crossed the median to the left and was struck on its right side by a 2016 Jeep Wrangler that was southbound in the right lane of the highway.

The driver of the Suzuki, Kassandra A. Ramos, 22, of Wichita, was pronounced dead at the scene. The patrol said Ramos, who was alone in the car, was wearing her seat belt.

The driver of the Jeep, April R. Fisher, 38, of Newton, sustained suspected minor injuries in the crash. The patrol said Fisher was wearing her seat belt. The patrol’s online crash log didn’t indicate that Fisher was transported to a hospital.

