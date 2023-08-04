Two Topeka residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents are behind bars for drug possession following a late-night traffic stop on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) said a 37-year-old female and a 55-year-old male are in custody and facing multiple narcotics-related charges following a traffic stop late last night, Aug. 3.

Officials with the SNSO indicated that shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a red 2003 Dodge Dakota near SW Topeka Blvd. and SE 45th St. with an expired license plate.

SNSO officials noted during the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

According to SNSO officials, the driver, Crystle T. Moten, 37, of Topeka, had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. Moten was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for her warrant and the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Operating a motor vehicle with an expired tag

No vehicle liability insurance

SNSO officials indicated the passenger, Jeff D. Pressgrove, 55, of Topeka, was arrested, Booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

SNSO officials noted this incident is still under investigation.

