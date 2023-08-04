Two Topeka residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop

Crystle T. Moten, 37, of Topeka, and Jeff D. Pressgrove, 55, of Topeka, were arrested for drug...
Crystle T. Moten, 37, of Topeka, and Jeff D. Pressgrove, 55, of Topeka, were arrested for drug possession following a late-night traffic stop on Thursday, Aug. 3.(Shawnee County Department of Corrections)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two Topeka residents are behind bars for drug possession following a late-night traffic stop on Thursday, Aug. 3.

Officials with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office (SNSO) said a 37-year-old female and a 55-year-old male are in custody and facing multiple narcotics-related charges following a traffic stop late last night, Aug. 3.

Officials with the SNSO indicated that shortly after 11 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a red 2003 Dodge Dakota near SW Topeka Blvd. and SE 45th St. with an expired license plate.

SNSO officials noted during the investigation, illegal narcotics were located.

According to SNSO officials, the driver, Crystle T. Moten, 37, of Topeka, had a misdemeanor warrant for her arrest. Moten was booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for her warrant and the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Operating a motor vehicle with an expired tag
  • No vehicle liability insurance

SNSO officials indicated the passenger, Jeff D. Pressgrove, 55, of Topeka, was arrested, Booked in the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following:

  • Possession of methamphetamine
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

SNSO officials noted this incident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department confirms it assisted the Kansas Department of Agriculture at...
Health hazards push officials to revoke lodging license for Travelers Inn
Carmelle Stowers
Topeka woman arrested after child abuse allegations made
FILE
Back to School 2023
Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.
Standoff ends after at least two hours as suspect surrenders in E. Topeka
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective

Latest News

Riley County Police Department officials said on their Daily News report that they filed a...
American Airlines hacker steals over 63,000 miles from Manhattan woman
Riley County Police Department officials said in their Daily News report that they filed a...
One male, one female arrested for burglary of a house in Manhattan
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said motorists traveling on U.S. 24 in...
New safety signage aims to reduce crashes along U.S. 24 in Pottawatomie County
The Kansas Department for Transportation officials said they will close a section of K-9 from 8...
Culvert replacement closes section of K-9 in Jackson County