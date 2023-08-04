Trucker seriously injured Thursday evening when pair of semitrailers collide near Dodge City

By Phil Anderson
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:46 AM CDT
DODGE CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver was seriously injured when two semitrailers collided Thursday evening on the west side of Dodge City in southwestern Kansas, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the junction of US-56 and US-400 highways.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2006 Peterbilt semi that was westbound on US-56 failed to yield right-of-way at the junction of US-400 highway.

The Peterbilt made a left turn in front of a 2005 Kenworth semi that was eastbound on US-56., and the vehicles collided in the intersection, the patrol said.

The driver of the Peterbilt semi, Damon D. Bahntge, 33, of Kendall, sustained serious injuries and was transported to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. The patrol said Bahntge wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The Peterbilt semi was hauling a 2019 Great Dane trailer, the patrol said.

The driver of the Kenworth semi, William R. Toney, 54, of Alabama, was transported to St. Catherine Hospital in Dodge City with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Toney was wearing his seat belt.

A passenger in the Kenworth semi, Donna L. Jones, 52, of Sandy Springs, Ga., also was taken to St. Catherine Hospital with suspected minor injuries. The patrol said Jones was wearing her seat belt.

The Kenworth semi was hauling a 2020 Transcraft trailer, the patrol said.

