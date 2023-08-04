TRM hands out fresh supplies, clothes ahead of school year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The community continues to show out to help kids soon heading back to school.

The Topeka Rescue Mission held a back-to-school distribution Friday handing out new backpacks, school supplies, and even fresh clothes. TRM Distribution Center Director Holton Whitman says the items can help build a child’s confidence, a special thing to have the opportunity to help along the way.

“The community has just shown up and supported us in such a special way,” Whitman said. “The donations kept coming in and met the needs as we had them. We’ve been able to send kids back with new backpacks and clothes, and it’s been very special.”

Whitman says they had served about 400 kids when 13 NEWS was there. They expected to serve 500 by the end of the day.

