Topeka Public Schools partners with Kansas Secured Title for Stuff the Bus

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 Topeka Public Schools partnered with Kansas Secured Title for the Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.

On Friday, Aug. 4, Kansas Secured Title collected school supplies for students in the USD 501 Topeka Public Schools district.

The goal of ‘Stuff the Bus’ is to help families who may be struggling to buy all the necessary school supplies.

“My kids didn’t ever have to go without a school supply, and it makes me sad to know that there are children that aren’t able to have those types of things,” said Laurie Niehaus, Northeast Kansas Escrow Manager, Kansas Secured Title. “We don’t think twice about going out and buying a school supply for our kid, you know, in the week before school starts, but there are some kids that don’t have that opportunity.”

Last year, Kansas Secured Title collected a whole bus full of donations through the help of their staff, clients, and community members, which were donated to help Topeka Public Schools students and teachers in the classroom.

For USD 501 Topeka Public Schools, the first day of school for Kindergarten through 6th grade and 9th grade is Aug. 8. All other grades begin Aug. 9.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.