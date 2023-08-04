Topeka Public Schools partners with Kansas Secured Title for Stuff the Bus

On Friday, Aug. 4, Kansas Secured Title collected school supplies for students in the USD 501 Topeka Public Schools district.
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - USD 501 Topeka Public Schools partnered with Kansas Secured Title for the Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive.

On Friday, Aug. 4, Kansas Secured Title collected school supplies for students in the USD 501 Topeka Public Schools district.

The goal of ‘Stuff the Bus’ is to help families who may be struggling to buy all the necessary school supplies.

“My kids didn’t ever have to go without a school supply, and it makes me sad to know that there are children that aren’t able to have those types of things,” said Laurie Niehaus, Northeast Kansas Escrow Manager, Kansas Secured Title. “We don’t think twice about going out and buying a school supply for our kid, you know, in the week before school starts, but there are some kids that don’t have that opportunity.”

Last year, Kansas Secured Title collected a whole bus full of donations through the help of their staff, clients, and community members, which were donated to help Topeka Public Schools students and teachers in the classroom.

For USD 501 Topeka Public Schools, the first day of school for Kindergarten through 6th grade and 9th grade is Aug. 8. All other grades begin Aug. 9.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department confirms it assisted the Kansas Department of Agriculture at...
Health hazards push officials to revoke lodging license for Travelers Inn
Carmelle Stowers
Topeka woman arrested after child abuse allegations made
FILE
Back to School 2023
Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.
Standoff ends after at least two hours as suspect surrenders in E. Topeka
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective

Latest News

13 News at Six
Ten Topeka residents arrested following crime reduction efforts
Local youth participate in Read and Ride with Deer Creek Summer Program
Local youth participate in Read and Ride with Deer Creek Summer Program
K-State soccer holds its 2023 Media Day
K-State Soccer holds its 2023 Media Day
Topeka Public Schools partners with Kansas Secured Title for Stuff the Bus
Topeka Public Schools partners with Kansas Secured Title for Stuff the Bus
Roundabout project continues on Kimball Ave. and Scenic Dr. in Manhattan
New safety signage aims to reduce crashes along U.S. 24 in Pottawatomie County