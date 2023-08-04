Topeka churches team up for back to school event at Highland Park HS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With inflation making everything cost more, a lot of families are looking for help to get their kids what they need to start school.

Several Topeka churches teamed up to help, and they give back the results Saturday.

Pastor Delmar White with New Mount Zion Baptist Church visited Eye on NE Kansas to explain the effort. His church and Fellowship Bible Church were primary organizers for the event. In all, more than a dozen churches and area organizations are involved with the effort.

The churches asked other churches to take charge of collecting a particular supply, such as notebooks, backpacks and crayons. All the items will be given to students during the United for a Successful School Year event taking place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5, at Highland Park High School in Topeka.

They expect to have school supplies for more than 500 students, which will be given first come first served. Attendees also will find community resource information, $10 sports physicals, and more.

Participants are encouraged to pay it forward by bringing canned good donations for the Topeka Public Schools food pantry.

