Ten Topeka residents arrested following crime reduction efforts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten Topeka residents were arrested following crime reduction efforts in Topeka, Kan.

Topeka Police Department officials said on Aug. 4, the TPD partnered with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, federal partners and Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center to organize crime reduction efforts in the Topeka and Shawnee County area. The efforts focused on actively seeking individuals with warrants.

Topeka Police Department officials indicated the operation resulted in 10 arrests, including three felony charges, six felony warrants, one misdemeanor charge, six misdemeanor warrants, one citation and two search warrants.

Below is a summary of the individuals arrested and their charges:

Verenise Urista, 30, of Topeka - Felony Warrant

Brian K. Markham, 50, of Topeka - Felony Warrant

Courtney M. Hoover, 30, of Topeka - Felony Warrant

Michael D. Benson, 48, of Topeka - Felony Warrant

Keaunna L. King, 29, of Topeka - Two Misdemeanor Warrants

Jarin M. Tensley, 21, of Topeka - Misdemeanor Warrant, Interference with LEO

Feliciano J. Anguiano IV, 21, of Topeka - Felony Warrant, Two Misdemeanor Warrants, Felony obstruction

Paden B. Guthrie, 18, of Topeka - Felony flee and elude, Felony possession of stolen property

Ayden C. Prettyman, 20, of Topeka - Felony warrant, Felony interference

Ethan C. Stephens, 23, of Topeka - Misdemeanor warrant

