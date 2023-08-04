Ten Topeka residents arrested following crime reduction efforts
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Ten Topeka residents were arrested following crime reduction efforts in Topeka, Kan.
Topeka Police Department officials said on Aug. 4, the TPD partnered with the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, federal partners and Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center to organize crime reduction efforts in the Topeka and Shawnee County area. The efforts focused on actively seeking individuals with warrants.
Topeka Police Department officials indicated the operation resulted in 10 arrests, including three felony charges, six felony warrants, one misdemeanor charge, six misdemeanor warrants, one citation and two search warrants.
Below is a summary of the individuals arrested and their charges:
- Verenise Urista, 30, of Topeka - Felony Warrant
- Brian K. Markham, 50, of Topeka - Felony Warrant
- Courtney M. Hoover, 30, of Topeka - Felony Warrant
- Michael D. Benson, 48, of Topeka - Felony Warrant
- Keaunna L. King, 29, of Topeka - Two Misdemeanor Warrants
- Jarin M. Tensley, 21, of Topeka - Misdemeanor Warrant, Interference with LEO
- Feliciano J. Anguiano IV, 21, of Topeka - Felony Warrant, Two Misdemeanor Warrants, Felony obstruction
- Paden B. Guthrie, 18, of Topeka - Felony flee and elude, Felony possession of stolen property
- Ayden C. Prettyman, 20, of Topeka - Felony warrant, Felony interference
- Ethan C. Stephens, 23, of Topeka - Misdemeanor warrant
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.