Star Wildcat and Jayhawk named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU and K-State’s starters under center were both named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, as announced on Thursday.

The award honors college football’s most impactful leaders in community service. K-State and KU quarterbacks Will Howard and Jalon Daniels both received the nods.

It’s the second-straight season Howard has been named to the watch list.

