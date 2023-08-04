Star Wildcat and Jayhawk named to Wuerffel Trophy watch list

American Football
American Football(WILX)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU and K-State’s starters under center were both named to the Wuerffel Trophy watch list, as announced on Thursday.

The award honors college football’s most impactful leaders in community service. K-State and KU quarterbacks Will Howard and Jalon Daniels both received the nods.

It’s the second-straight season Howard has been named to the watch list.

