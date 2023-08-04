Sadie is a special dog who’d be a special friend for the right family

Sadie is a Belgian Malinois available for adoption at Helping Hands Humane Society. Tumors in her shoulder don't slow her down!
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you get past the friendly smile and alert ears, you might notice Sadie’s shoulder looks a little different.

The Belgian Malinois visited Eye on NE Kansas with Emi Griess from Helping Hands Humane Society. Emi explained that veterinary staff found Sadie has some tumors in her shoulder. However, they don’t appear to be a creating a health problem and don’t slow her down! Still, Emi said veterinary staff will want to visit with potential adopters to explain how to watch for any future issues.

Even with the tumors, Sadie is a sweet, friendly girl. She can sit - and even give a high five!

HHHS continues zero-dollar dog adoptions as the canine population remains high. It’s possible to donors and supporters like the food truck vendors who will set up in the HHHS parking lot from 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5. Vendors will donate a portion of sales to HHHS. The shelter will be open late that day so people can eat in their air conditioned community room, visit the shelter animals, and even adopt if they’d like!

Helping Hands Humane Society is located at 5720 SW 21st St. in Topeka.

