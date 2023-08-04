Roundabout project continues on Kimball Ave. and Scenic Dr. in Manhattan

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:20 PM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A roundabout project continues to Phase 2 on Kimball Ave. and Scenic Dr. in Manhattan, Kan.

City of Manhattan officials said starting Friday, Aug. 4, Bayer Construction will progress to Phase 2 of building a new roundabout at Grand Mere Parkway and Kimball Ave./Scenic Dr.

City of Manhattan officials indicated this intersection has been reopened to through traffic during this second phase of construction through the use of a temporary new fly-through route.

City of Manhattan officials noted the route, via which Grand Mere can once again access Kimball Ave. via a stop sign intersection.

This phase is expected to last until nearly the end of the year. The estimated timeline is about 20 weeks, depending on the weather, with this entire project expected to last through the rest of 2023.

For traffic impacts, the City of Manhattan officials said to expect moderate to heavy traffic and some delays on Scenic Dr. and Kimball Ave. between Anderson Ave. and Hudson Dr., especially on K-State football gamedays in the fall.

