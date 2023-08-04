Patterson Legal hands out free backpacks, school supplies ahead of new school year

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas law firm is helping kids head into the upcoming school year ready to learn.

Patterson Legal handed out free backpacks Thursday night at the Stormont Vail Events Center, each one stuffed with school supplies.

This was one of multiple giveaways totaling a thousand backpacks given away in Kansas and Missouri. Around 300 backpacks were given away Thursday.

“It’s just one of the many ways we can give back to the community that has supported us in so many ways,” Tyler Patterson said. “It’s so important for kids to have everything they need to start off the school year right.”

Patterson Legal has one more giveaway planned this weekend, in Wichita.

