One male, one female arrested for burglary of a house in Manhattan

Riley County Police Department officials said in their Daily News report that they filed a report for burglary and interference around 3:36 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 in the 5300 block of William Wood Rd. in Manhattan, Kan.(Riley County Police Department)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One male and one female were arrested for the burglary of a house in Manhattan, Kan.

Riley County Police Department officials said in their Daily News report that they filed a report for burglary and interference around 3:36 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 in the 5300 block of William Wood Rd. in Manhattan, Kan. Officials said an 88-year-old man was the victim when he reported to known suspects burglarized his home.

RCPD officials indicated the estimated total loss associated with the case is not currently listed.

RCPD officials said two people were arrested in connection to the burglary. Officers arrested Sarah Drake, 33, of Wichita, and Austin Sherwin, 28, of Junction City.

According to RCPD’s Daily News report, Drake was arrested on offenses of burglary and interference. She was issued a total bond of $10,000 and was confined at the time of the RCPD Daily News report.

RCPD officials noted Sherwin was arrested on an offense of burglary. He was issued a total bond of $10,000 and was confined at the time of the RCPD Daily News report.

