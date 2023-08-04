One Jayhawk and Wildcat named to Hornung Award watch list

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - KU’s Kenny Logan Jr. and K-State’s Phillip Brooks were named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list on Thursday.

The award honors college football’s most versatile player. It’s the third consecutive season Logan has been given the preseason nod, and the second time in Brooks’ collegiate career.

Logan is a two-time All-Big 12 selection at safety, and earned an All-Big 12 honorable mention as a return man in 2020. He totaled 106 tackles, two interceptions, and five pass breakups in 2022.

As a kick returner, he returned 49 kickoffs for an average of 23.5 yards per return, with at least nine returns in each season. He also returned five punts for 28 yards in his first season with the Jayhawks.

In addition to his wide receiver duties, Brooks is an accomplished punt returner. He’s one of only 12 players in Big 12 history and one of five in K-State history with 1,000 receiving yards and 600 punt return yards in his career.

He’s entering the 2023 season ranked 2nd in program history in punt return touchdowns (4), fifth in punt return average (14.6) and punt return yards (641), and eighth in punt return attempts (44).

Brooks’ inclusion marks the third-straight season a Wildcat is represented and the eighth time since the award began in 2010.

