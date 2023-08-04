NFL suspends Chiefs DE Charles Omenihu for personal conduct violation

This is a 2023 photo of Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image...
This is a 2023 photo of Charles Omenihu of the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football team. This image reflects the Kansas City Chiefs active roster as of Thursday, June 1, 2023 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)(AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Football League announced Friday that Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu has been suspended six games after violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Omenihu was arrested in January by San Jose, California, police after they were called to his home to investigate a domestic violence incident.

The Associated Press reported on Jan. 23 a woman told police she was Omenihu’s girlfriend and that she had been pushed to the ground during an argument.

Officers did not observe any visible physical injuries, but the woman did complain of pain in her arm. She declined medical attention.

Omenihu was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail for misdemeanor domestic violence but was allowed to play for the San Francisco 49ers during the NFC Championship Game on Jan. 29, 2023.

READ MORE: Chiefs get defensive line help, sign pass rusher Charles Omenihu

This off-season, the Chiefs signed Omenihu to a two-year, $20 million deal on March 14.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound defensive end was drafted by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and was traded to the 49ers in 2021. Omenihu was set to fill a void on the defensive line with Frank Clark departing and was set to be a part of a new-look defensive line that included the Chiefs’ most recent first round selection, former Kansas State defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah.

Omenihu will be allowed to return for Kansas City’s Week 7 matchup, a home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department confirms it assisted the Kansas Department of Agriculture at...
Health hazards push officials to revoke lodging license for Travelers Inn
Carmelle Stowers
Topeka woman arrested after child abuse allegations made
FILE
Back to School 2023
Taylor Bryant Day, 30, of Holton is in the Jackson County Jail on charges of criminal...
Holton man arrested for alleged sexual solicitation of a child
Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.
Standoff ends after at least two hours as suspect surrenders in E. Topeka

Latest News

The Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library have a section dedicated specifically to health.
Stormont Vail continues partnership with TSCPL - clipped version
Kansas State head coach Jerome Tang celebrates with members of the Wildcats band after KSU...
K-State men’s basketball previews upcoming international trip
K-State Volleyball hosts its 2023 Media Day
K-State volleyball hosts its 2023 Media Day
A local restaurant is getting some national recognition among food lovers.
America’s Best Restaurants recognizes Lake Perry’s High Tide 21
A local restaurant is getting some national recognition among food lovers.
America’s Best Restaurants High Tide