TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - New safety signage aims to reduce crashes along U.S. 24 in Pottawatomie County.

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said motorists traveling on U.S. 24 in Pottawatomie County will see newly installed yellow “Safety Corridor - Increased Enforcement” signage. These warning signs bring attention to heightened law enforcement efforts as part of the Safety Corridor Pilot Program launched in the summer of 2023.

KDOT officials said the Safety Corridor Pilot Program is a five-year initiative aimed at reducing fatal and serious injury crashes on four selected highway corridors in Kansas. The program entails a comprehensive set of strategies in enforcement, education, engineering and emergency response.

KDOT officials indicated the U.S. 24 Safety Corridor extends from St. Marys to Manhattan. Crash reports indicated 174 total crashes occurred along the U.S. 24 corridor route over a five-year timeframe (2016-2021), including eight fatalities and 20 serious injuries. KDOT installed signage to alert motorists of increased enforcement of risky driving behaviors associated with crash risk.

The Safety Corridor Pilot Program will run until 2028. Secondary education messages in schools and businesses along the four corridors will be distributed beginning in August.

For more information on the Safety Corridor Pilot Program, visit the program website.

