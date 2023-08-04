New KHP Superintendent talks background, goals

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Erik Smith to the Kansas Highway Patrol superintendent’s position four weeks ago.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol’s new leader says his background gives him unique insight into addressing the enforcement challenges that face the agency.

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Erik Smith to the superintendent’s position four weeks ago. Col. Smith visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about his background and his goals for KHP.

Col. Smith started his law enforcement career in 1993. Most recently, he served as assistant Administrator and Chief of the Inspection Division within the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

He said his background with the DEA is helpful as law enforcement agencies nationwide find ways to get the upper hand on the fentanyl crisis.

Col. Smith also talked about efforts to fill KHP’s ranks, starting with evaluating when, where and how many troopers are needed across the state. He also touched on addressing morale in the wake of turmoil that plagued the agency’s prior leaders.

Watch the interview to hear more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department confirms it assisted the Kansas Department of Agriculture at...
Health hazards push officials to revoke lodging license for Travelers Inn
Carmelle Stowers
Topeka woman arrested after child abuse allegations made
FILE
Back to School 2023
Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.
Standoff ends after at least two hours as suspect surrenders in E. Topeka
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective

Latest News

Pastor Delmar White of New Mount Zion Baptist Church discusses the back to school event at...
Topeka churches team up for back to school event at Highland Park HS
Pastor Delmar White of New Mount Zion Baptist Church discusses the back to school event at...
Topeka churches team up for back to school event at Highland Park HS
Col. Erik Smith, KS Highway Patrol Superintendent
New KHP Superintendent talks background, goals
Sadie is a female Belgian Malinois available for adoption from Helping Hands Humane Society.
Sadie is a special dog who’d be a special friend for the right family