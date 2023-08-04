New KHP Superintendent talks background, goals

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol’s new leader says his background gives him unique insight into addressing the enforcement challenges that face the agency.

Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Erik Smith to the superintendent’s position four weeks ago. Col. Smith visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about his background and his goals for KHP.

Col. Smith started his law enforcement career in 1993. Most recently, he served as assistant Administrator and Chief of the Inspection Division within the U.S. Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

He said his background with the DEA is helpful as law enforcement agencies nationwide find ways to get the upper hand on the fentanyl crisis.

Col. Smith also talked about efforts to fill KHP’s ranks, starting with evaluating when, where and how many troopers are needed across the state. He also touched on addressing morale in the wake of turmoil that plagued the agency’s prior leaders.

Watch the interview to hear more.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.