Local youth participate in Read and Ride with Deer Creek Summer Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Local youth participated in the fifth annual Read and Ride to celebrate the end of the Deer Creek Summer Program.

Read and Ride started at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 4 at Deer Creek Community Center. Law enforcement led the way as the riders departed Deer Creek Community Center and rode to Highland Park High School for the first installment of a story that was read by Veronica Byrd of USD 501 Parents as Teachers and Topeka Housing Authority and Natalie Moreland of Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library. From there, children and adults rode to the Johnston Community Center at Echo Ridge. The riders’ final stop was Dornwood Park before they biked back to Deer Creek to receive books to take home.

Byrd and Moreland participated in the reading of “Mother Bruce” by Ryan T. Higgins at different stops along the route.

“So, we want the kiddos to be informed about bike safety, make sure they have proper equipment when they are on their bicycles, know how to ride safely, especially on the streets, but also just have some fun and enjoy the literacy part of it,” said Trey George, President and CEO of Topeka Housing Authority.

George said the bikes were from a bike repair program at the Lansing Prison where the inmates fix the bikes and any non-profit can pick them up.

United Way of Kaw Valley, Topeka and Shawnee County Public Library, and Topeka Housing Authority partnered for the Read and Ride.

Advisors Excel also donated funds so they can purchase helmets and lights for the children.

