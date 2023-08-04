KDWP upcoming meeting to discuss commission activities

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) will host an upcoming meeting to discuss commission activities, including Antelope, Elk and Deer Season Dates and more.

KDWP officials said the fifth of seven public meetings will be held on Aug. 17 by the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Commission. Serving as a regulatory body for KDWP, the Commission is a seven-member, non-partisan board with each member serving a staggered four-year term. Advising the Secretary on planning and policy issues regarding the administration of KDWP, the Commission is also responsible for voting on nearly all regulation changes recommended by the Department staff.

KDWP officials shared an overview of items approved by Commissioners in 2023.

Consecutive Camping Days Allowed on Public Lands Hearing: March 9, 2023 KDWP officials said staff recommended reducing the number of consecutive camping days allowed at state fishing lakes and wildlife areas from 14 to seven days. The change does not impact state parks.

Trail, Game Camera Use on Public Lands Hearing: March 9, 2023 KDWP officials said staff recommendations to implement a new regulation prohibiting the use of trial or game cameras on department lands and Walk-in Hunting Access/iWIHA properties was approved. The new regulation does not apply to mapping systems and programs.

Fall Turkey Season Hearing: April 27, 2023 KDWP officials said the number of fall turkey hunters statewide has decreased since 2015. In 2019, the statewide fall turkey season dates were reduced from Oct. 1 to Jan. 1 to Oct. 1 to Nov. 10, beginning in fall 2020. Staff recommended suspending the fall season statewide, beginning in the 2023 season.

Spring Turkey Season Hearing: April 27, 2023 KDWP officials said to reduce the overall turkey harvest, staff recommended reducing bag limits in Unit 1 (northwest) and Unit 2 (north central) from two birds to one bride. To reduce hunting pressure and turkey harvest, staff recommended reducing nonresident hunting participation by 25 percent in each unit by using a draw system. Staff also recommended that Unit 4 permits not be valid in adjacent units.

2023-2024 Waterfowl Seasons Hearing: April 27, 2023 KDWP officials said staff recommendations were approved. Review the complete list of waterfowl season dates for 2023-2024 HERE.

Lottery Draw for Nonresident Turkey Permits Hearing: June 22, 2023 KDWP officials said staff recommendations to initiate a lottery draw system for the distribution of non-resident turkey permits beginning in 2024. The recommendation was introduced as part of a larger strategy to reduce overall hunting pressure and turkey harvest in response to declining populations nationwide.

Baiting Wildlife on Public Lands Hearing: June 22, 2023 Staff recommendations to amend the pre-existing regulation, KAR 115-8-23, established in 2012, that prohibits baiting on Department Lands and Waters. The June 22, 2023, amendment added language stating baiting would be prohibited for “all activities” on public lands, not just for hunting, as the regulation was originally written. Baiting wildlife remains a legal activity on all private lands in Kansas.



KDWP officials noted all KDWP Commission meetings are accessible and open to the public, and time is always set aside for public comment on non-agenda items.

KDWP officials indicated the next KDWP Commission meeting will be held in a hybrid format at Pittsburg State University’s Bicknell Center, VIP Room, 1711 S Homer St. in Pittsburg, Kan.

KDWP officials said during the public hearing portion of the upcoming meeting, Commissioners will vote on the following items:

2023-2024 Antelope, Elk and Deer Season Dates

Kansas’ Prohibited Aquatic Species List

Kansas’ Aquatic Nuisance Species Designated Waters

Select Length and Creel Limits for Fishing

Kansas’ Eligible Paddlefish Snagging Locations

KDWP officials noted the public is welcome and encouraged to participate in person or virtually via Zoom. Virtual participants may access login instructions HERE or watch live video/audio stream of the meeting HERE.

KDWP officials said an interpreter for the hearing impaired can be requested by calling the Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing at 1-800-432-0698. Any individual with a disability may request other accommodations by contacting the Commission secretary at (620) 672-0702.

