Kansas football finds quarterback situation “super comforting”

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - As Kansas football continues to move through fall camp, the Jayhawks are making sure to not get too comfortable with all the returning manpower they have.

The offense has a lot of experienced guys who have taken a lot of snaps throughout their years in Lawrence. What makes the group even more special though, is the situation they have in the quarterback room.

Jalon Daniels and Jason Bean make a high-level QB duo that would be hard to find the likes of anywhere else in college football.

On day three of fall camp, offensive coordinator Andy Kotelnicki talked about how the experience his starter and backup bring to the table changes their game.

”How many teams at the power five level have two quarterbacks that have started and won power five games? I bet you a pretty small number, right? So the fact that we have that, I love that room,” said Kotelnicki. “There’s that competition in there as well, right? And there’s those pieces that we talk about, the multiplicity, the things that we can do with all those skill players. It’s super comforting.”

Kotelnicki also talked about what it’s been like to see Daniels grow not just physically over the years, but mentally with the game of football.

”I will tell you his understanding of what’s happening conceptually, why the play is organized and set up the way it is, is really getting to an elite level. He’s really growing into like okay this is why this is set up this way. And if there’s ever a tweak or small little coaching, just happened today. I said hey if this is a pitch or what looks like a box, don’t throw that, do this. And the next snap he went out there, he saw it, did exactly what I told him to do,” he said.

