K-State women’s basketball to play in Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase

Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie talks with Emilee Ebert (24) Rebekah Dallinger (14) and...
Kansas State head coach Jeff Mittie talks with Emilee Ebert (24) Rebekah Dallinger (14) and Serena Sundell (4) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Texas Tech on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Manhattan, Kan. (AP Photo/Colin E. Braley)(Colin E. Braley | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State women’s basketball will play in the 2023 Clean Simple Eats Gulf Coast Showcase as part of its 2023-24 non-conference schedule.

The showcase runs from November 24-26 at Hertz Arena in Estero, FL. It will be streamed on FloHoops.

The Wildcats will face Western Kentucky on Friday, November 24, at 10 a.m. (CT) in the first round.

The event is bracketed, so they will play either North Carolina or Vermont in the semifinals at 4:00 p.m. or the consolation semifinals at 10:00 a.m. on November 25.

The final games will be played on November 26. Teams in the other half of the bracket include Delaware, Florida Gulf Coast, Iowa, and Purdue Fort Wayne.

Fan travel information and ticket information can be found at the official event website www.gulfcoastshowcase.com. Tickets for the Gulf Coast Showcase go on sale on Thursday, Aug. 10.

