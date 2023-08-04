K-State Soccer holds its 2023 Media Day

By Katie Maher
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State soccer held its 2023 Media Day on Thursday to preview the upcoming season.

The Wildcats are looking to build off what was their most impressive season in program history yet. 2023 will be the eighth season since the program was first established.

In 2022, they made some big strides, notching a 6-10-3 record and securing a spot in the Big 12 Championship for the first time ever.

“The Big 12 alone is a gauntlet,” said head coach Mike Dibbini. “We all understand what it takes to play at that level. So the more we play together, the more we build the trust with each other, and understand each other, it’s only gonna help us.”

That roster had 13 seniors who graduated, and with 10 new freshman this is a really young roster. The returning ‘Cats are excited about taking on new leadership roles as they try to build off the momentum from last year.

”I think I learned a lot from the girls who graduated last year especially, and we had so many graduate,” said junior forward Riley Baker. “Being able to learn a lot of things from them I think definitely has helped in stepping into more of a leadership role on this team.”

“I’m just excited. I’ve seen that this year the freshman have more of a voice than they’ve had in the past. And I feel like they feel more comfortable being able to talk on the field, which is what we need,” said graduate defender and co-captain Aliyah El-Nagger.

The Wildcats start their 2023 campaign with an exhibition match against Missouri State on Saturday at 12:00 p.m.

K-State Soccer holds its 2023 Media Day
