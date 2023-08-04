Holton man arrested for alleged sexual solicitation of a child

Taylor Bryant Day, 30, of Holton is in the Jackson County Jail on charges of criminal...
Taylor Bryant Day, 30, of Holton is in the Jackson County Jail on charges of criminal solicitation indecent liberties of a child, child endangerment, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By Lexi Letterman
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Taylor Bryant Day, 30, of Holton is in the Jackson County Jail on charges of criminal solicitation indecent liberties of a child, child endangerment, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says that Jackson County Detectives and Deputies served a search warrant Thursday at 110 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Holton, which resulted in the arrest.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department confirms it assisted the Kansas Department of Agriculture at...
Health hazards push officials to revoke lodging license for Travelers Inn
Carmelle Stowers
Topeka woman arrested after child abuse allegations made
Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.
Standoff ends after at least two hours as suspect surrenders in E. Topeka
FILE
Back to School 2023
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective

Latest News

A truck driver sustained serious injuries in a crash Thursday evening just west of Dodge City...
Trucker seriously injured Thursday evening when pair of semitrailers collide near Dodge City
A 22-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a two-vehicle crossover crash late Thursday on...
Woman killed in crossover crash late Thursday on I-235 in west Wichita
Staying hot with storm chances through Saturday
Injured Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) celebrates with quarterback Jason Bean (9) after...
Kansas football finds quarterback situation “super comforting”