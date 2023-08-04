Holton man arrested for alleged sexual solicitation of a child

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Taylor Bryant Day, 30, of Holton is in the Jackson County Jail on charges of criminal solicitation indecent liberties of a child, child endangerment, possession of a hallucinogenic drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse says that Jackson County Detectives and Deputies served a search warrant Thursday at 110 S. Pennsylvania Ave. in Holton, which resulted in the arrest.

