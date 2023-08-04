Friday forecast: Storms to linger through the day, hot and humid

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - On and off showers/storms are expected through Sunday morning with the highest potential for more scattered to widespread rain mainly at night into the early morning hours. For the daytime hours, much like the past two days the low chance for isolated showers/storms anytime anywhere will continue to exist. A cold front Saturday night will lead to much cooler and lower humidity values for Sunday into early next week.

Taking Action:

Stay weather aware and stay safe with the risk for storms especially today and tomorrow and the heat. It’s not to the point where you need to cancel outdoor plans but it is to the point you should check the radar before heading out and be ready to seek shelter if you hear thunder or see lightning.

With the cool down and low humidity Sunday and Monday, Monday looks to be the nicer day due to lighter winds.



Clouds, storms and a frontal boundary will continue to factor into how warm it will get especially today and tomorrow. It will also have an impact on how widespread the severe storms will be with the cold front late Saturday into Saturday night so make sure you’re staying up to the date on the forecast through the day tomorrow and have ways to receive warnings Saturday night.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Chance for showers/storms will exist all day but it will still be dry for the majority of the day at each location. Highs could range from low-mid 80s north especially if rain lingers most of the day to low-mid 90s south of I-70 especially if clouds clear out for sun. Winds NE/N 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Chance for showers/storms especially after midnight. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow: A few leftover showers/storms early otherwise most of the day will be dry. The question again is how much sun there will be allowing for the atmosphere to destabilize. This would be the difference between storms developing late in the afternoon (if there’s sun) or holding off until after sunset with the passage of the cold front. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Sunday: Few showers/storms possible early with decreasing clouds. Highs in the low-mid 80s. Winds W/NW 15-25, gusts up to 35 mph.

Wind gusts around 20 mph on Monday with a cool and comfortable day before the heat and humidity start to increase Tuesday. There is a low chance for storms Monday night into early Tuesday morning but confidence is low on this, better chance for on and off storms Tuesday night through Wednesday night. This doesn’t mean it will be a rainy Wednesday, it is a low chance so if you have outdoor plans keep them.

Hail/wind risk with storms through tonight (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms late in the afternoon into Saturday night. Outlook is subject to change based on morning rain and/or how much cloud cover there is. (SPC/WIBW)

