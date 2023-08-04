Enrichment program allows families to receive back-to-school assistance

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An enrichment program will allow families to receive back-to-school assistance.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that families in all 105 counties in Kansas have applied for the Kansas Education Enrichment Program (KEEP). Governor Kelly is encouraging more qualifying parents and guardians to take advantage of the one-time award of $1,000 per child to cover educational goods and services, including school supplies, tutoring, music lessons and academic camps.

“The KEEP program is providing Kansas families the support they need to encourage their child’s learning over the summer and long after, whether that’s through new books, tutoring, or school supplies,” Governor Kelly said. “I encourage all who qualify to join the other families who have applied and to take advantage of this resource.”

Officials with the Office of the Governor indicated in June, Governor Kelly expanded eligibility for KEEP to students with household incomes of less than 300% of federal poverty guidelines. The Kansas Office of Recovery partners with Merit to implement KEEP.

“As students head back to school, Merit is pleased to help facilitate the diverse and enriching educational experiences Kansas children will receive through KEEP,” said Tomer Kagan, CEO, Merit. “Merit’s online education marketplace connects parents and guardians with educational goods and services provided by approved service providers.”

According to officials with the Office of the Governor, parents can spend their student’s program funds on a variety of academic enrichment opportunities such as:

The purchase of curriculum and educational materials, including school supplies and certain allowed technological devices

Camps with academic-related curriculum such as music, arts, science, technology, agriculture, mathematics, and engineering

Tutoring

Language classes

Musical instruments and lessons

The Office of the Governor officials noted the funds are not eligible for private school tuition.

Officials with the Office of the Governor said students in a current foster care placement are also eligible regardless of household income.

More information on how families can apply for and receive funds is available on the KEEP program website.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.