Emergency disaster declared for blue-green algae in water supply in Sumner County

Officials with the Adjutant General’s Department said Governor Kelly issued a verbal...
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Governor Laura Kelly issued a declaration of disaster emergency due to blue-green algae in the water supply in Sumner County.

Officials with the Adjutant General’s Department said Governor Kelly issued a verbal declaration last night, Aug. 3, due to a drinking water advisory in the City of Wellington, City of Mayfield, Sumner County Rural Water Districts 1, 2, and 3. Samples collected by the City of Wellington reported levels of blue-green algae toxin called microcystin in drinking water which exceeds the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) 10-day Health Advisory levels.

Officials with the Adjutant General’s Department indicated bottle-fed infants and children under 6 years of age should not consume the water. For children over 6 years and adults, the water remains acceptable for drinking, food preparation and all household use. Residents are advised to not boil the water because it will concentrate the microcystin.

According to officials with the Adjutant General’s Department, the declaration authorizes the use of state resources and personnel to assist with response and recovery operations in the affected counties.

Officials with the Adjutant General’s Department noted the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the Kansas Division of Emergency Management will keep in contact with county emergency offices for any additional assistance that may be requested.

