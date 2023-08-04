Culvert replacement closes section of K-9 in Jackson County

The Kansas Department for Transportation officials said they will close a section of K-9 from 8...
The Kansas Department for Transportation officials said they will close a section of K-9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 in Jackson County, weather permitting, while maintenance crews replace a culvert.(HNN File)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A culvert replacement will close a section of K-9 on Monday, Aug. 7 in Jackson County.

The Kansas Department for Transportation officials said they will close a section of K-9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 in Jackson County, weather permitting, while maintenance crews replace a culvert.

KDOT officials indicated the roadway will be closed between R Road and T Road, just east of U.S. 75 and Netawaka. No detours will be posted. Motorists will need to use alternate routes.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department confirms it assisted the Kansas Department of Agriculture at...
Health hazards push officials to revoke lodging license for Travelers Inn
Carmelle Stowers
Topeka woman arrested after child abuse allegations made
FILE
Back to School 2023
Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.
Standoff ends after at least two hours as suspect surrenders in E. Topeka
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective

Latest News

Officials with the Adjutant General’s Department said Governor Kelly issued a verbal...
Emergency disaster declared for blue-green algae in water supply in Sumner County
Taylor Bryant Day, 30, of Holton is in the Jackson County Jail on charges of criminal...
Holton man arrested for alleged sexual solicitation of a child
A truck driver sustained serious injuries in a crash Thursday evening just west of Dodge City...
Trucker seriously injured Thursday evening when pair of semitrailers collide near Dodge City
A 22-year-old Wichita woman was killed in a two-vehicle crossover crash late Thursday on...
Woman killed in crossover crash late Thursday on I-235 in west Wichita