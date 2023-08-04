Culvert replacement closes section of K-9 in Jackson County

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A culvert replacement will close a section of K-9 on Monday, Aug. 7 in Jackson County.

The Kansas Department for Transportation officials said they will close a section of K-9 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 7 in Jackson County, weather permitting, while maintenance crews replace a culvert.

KDOT officials indicated the roadway will be closed between R Road and T Road, just east of U.S. 75 and Netawaka. No detours will be posted. Motorists will need to use alternate routes.

KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of highway construction projects across Kansas, go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.