‘Breaking Bad’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26,...
Mark Margolis attends the premiere of "Noah" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Wednesday, March 26, 2014 in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Actor Mark Margolis, who appeared in “Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul” and the movie “Scarface,” has died at the age of 83, according to multiple reports.

The Hollywood Reporter and Variety said Friday that his son, Morgan Margolis, had confirmed his death.

His role as drug kingpin Hector Salamanca in “Breaking Bad,” a drug kingpin who is mostly paralyzed and uses a bell to communicate, earned him an Emmy nomination in 2012 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

He would later reprise the role on the prequel series “Better Call Saul.”

He played Alberto the Shadow in the 1983 film “Scarface,” and he appeared in several of director Darren Aronofsky’s, including “Pi, “Requiem for a Dream” and “The Wrestler,” among his 162 acting credits, per IMDb.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department confirms it assisted the Kansas Department of Agriculture at...
Health hazards push officials to revoke lodging license for Travelers Inn
Carmelle Stowers
Topeka woman arrested after child abuse allegations made
FILE
Back to School 2023
Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.
Standoff ends after at least two hours as suspect surrenders in E. Topeka
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective

Latest News

Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said motorists traveling on U.S. 24 in...
New safety signage aims to reduce crashes along U.S. 24 in Pottawatomie County
Brayden Millon, 18, fell from the roof of a movie theater while working on an AC unit.
18-year-old falls 40 feet from roof while working on AC unit
The brother of a woman who James Phillip Barnes killed speaks out at a press conference....
Man says he watched execution to honor sister
Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney speaks at a news conference to announce the...
After 26 years, authorities identify woman whose remains were found along Gilgo Beach parkway