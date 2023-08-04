Bluegrass artists sells out Capper Concert for a child event

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of Bluegrass’ best “new artists” took the stage Thursday night for an annual concert benefitting pediatric services in Northeast Kansas.

The Capper Foundation welcomed award-winning Bluegrass artist and Topeka resident Rick Faris and the Faris Brothers for their third annual Concert for a Child.

Rick’s performance is especially meaningful since his son Parker receives pediatric therapy services at the Capper Foundation.

“Parker has received speech therapy, occupational therapy, and physical therapy from Capper since he was 3-years-old. He has now progressed where he just needs speech therapy. He is very easy to understand. He makes all of his needs and wants known. So they really brought him out of his shell and he now has a voice which he didn’t have when we were coming to Capper so they have given us that,” says Rick Faris, Band Leader for Rick Faris and the Faris Brothers band.

Organizers say the event hopes to bring in $30,000 this year.

“We’re here to raise money for our pediatric scholarship assistance fund which families maybe can’t pay the copays or high deductibles, maybe their child needs more services than what the insurance will cover. So we help them with those services through our funding so no child is denied our services,” says Edie Smith, Vice President of Development and Marketing, at the Capper Foundation.

“When a family is laid low by news of autism or a physical ailment or a disability it’s really overwhelming. You know you don’t know where to go and to have places like Capper that can reach out in the community and help people and give them direction, give them hope and give them resources to find all of the help that they need to get the kiddos in the right direction that’s something that is absolutely worth supporting,” says Faris.

To support the Capper Foundation click here.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.