Back-to-school checkups give students head start on classroom success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Before students head back to the classroom, a trip to the doctor’s office may be a good idea.

Dr. Randy Schumacher, a pediatrician with Cotton O’Neil Clinic in Topeka, said he feels the checkups are a good time to check in with students of any age.

“We think about back to school physicals as a time to make sure that they’re ready for sports; make sure they have the immunizations, the shots, that they may need whether it be kindergarten, or middle school or high school or even college; but also check in and make sure some of the chronic issues - whether it’s asthma or allergies - make sure we have control of that,” he said.

Dr. Schumacher said a back to school checkup will look at height, weight and development milestones, and also hearing and vision, which are essential for classroom success.

“It can be a silent issue,” he said. “We may not know that a five- or six-year old can’t see much at all unless we go looking for it. The same with hearing.”

Student athletes may get a little more in-depth with a sports physical.

“We do specifically look a little bit more at the history and the heart history, but also we look at the musculoskeletal system to make sure they’re healthy and that there’s not any lagging injuries or common problems that we see in adolescent athletes,” Dr. Schumacher said.

Back to school is also a good time to touch base on mental and behavioral health.

“With our younger kids, it might be more around the disregulation, how they’re performing in the classroom, but also how are they getting along with their siblings and their parents at home,” he said. “In our teenagers, it might be more are they having issues with anxiety or having issues with feeling down and how we can support and help them through that.”

If you haven’t already, it’s also good to get your kids into a regular bedtime and wake-up routine, so they get enough sleep once school starts.

