American Airlines hacker steals over 63,000 miles from Manhattan woman

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An American Airlines hacker stole more than 63,000 miles from a Manhattan woman.

Riley County Police Department officials said on their Daily News report that they filed a report of fraud around 8:46 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Manhattan, Kan. Officers listed a 32-year-old woman as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect hacked into her American Airlines account and stole 63,600 miles.

RCPD officials indicated the estimated total loss associated with this case is about $1,416.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

