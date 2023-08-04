American Airlines hacker steals over 63,000 miles from Manhattan woman

Riley County Police Department officials said on their Daily News report that they filed a...
Riley County Police Department officials said on their Daily News report that they filed a report of fraud around 8:46 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Manhattan, Kan.(RCPD)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - An American Airlines hacker stole more than 63,000 miles from a Manhattan woman.

Riley County Police Department officials said on their Daily News report that they filed a report of fraud around 8:46 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 3 in Manhattan, Kan. Officers listed a 32-year-old woman as the victim when she reported an unknown suspect hacked into her American Airlines account and stole 63,600 miles.

RCPD officials indicated the estimated total loss associated with this case is about $1,416.

RCPD officials noted anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers. Using Crime Stoppers allows residents to remain anonymous and could qualify them for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Topeka Police Department confirms it assisted the Kansas Department of Agriculture at...
Health hazards push officials to revoke lodging license for Travelers Inn
Carmelle Stowers
Topeka woman arrested after child abuse allegations made
FILE
Back to School 2023
Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.
Standoff ends after at least two hours as suspect surrenders in E. Topeka
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective

Latest News

Crystle T. Moten, 37, of Topeka, and Jeff D. Pressgrove, 55, of Topeka, were arrested for drug...
Two Topeka residents arrested for drug possession following traffic stop
Riley County Police Department officials said in their Daily News report that they filed a...
One male, one female arrested for burglary of a house in Manhattan
Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) officials said motorists traveling on U.S. 24 in...
New safety signage aims to reduce crashes along U.S. 24 in Pottawatomie County
The Kansas Department for Transportation officials said they will close a section of K-9 from 8...
Culvert replacement closes section of K-9 in Jackson County