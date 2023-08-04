Advocates call for more affordable housing following Traveler’s Inn situation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Housing Authority is advocating for more clean, affordable housing in Topeka following the Kansas Department of Agriculture’s (KDA) report Thursday, Aug. 3 marking the Traveler’s Inn as unsafe.

According to the KDA, Thursday’s report marked the Traveler’s Inn, located at 3846 SW Topeka Blvd., as an imminent health hazard citing 14 infraction ranging from live cockroaches in rooms, stains in carpets and walls, missing smoke detectors, broken toilets filled with waste, injection needles and an animal’s skeleton.

The KDA has revoked the inn’s license, prohibiting new guests from checking in, however current residents will not be evicted.

Current residents say it’s not a good place to live, but it puts a roof over their head. “Whatever it takes to keep our families safe and dry,” one resident said.

The Topeka Housing Authority’s (THA) President/CEO Trey George says the situation is why the City of Topeka needs to address a lack of housing.

“We need more housing and we need more affordable housing in Topeka,” George said. “The more people that are out looking for it, it just creates more of a challenge.”

George says the THA currently has no affordable housing available and hundreds are on their wait list. “The story I tell people is that people don’t walk into our doors saying, ‘I believe I will need help for my housing in six months.’ It’s usually, ‘I need help right now,’” George said. “One of our bigger challenges is that the best we can do is say to apply, get on the wait list and we’ll get to you the best that we can, but that’s obviously not what people need when they walk in the door.”

Anyone wishing to apply to THA’s wait list for affordable housing or Section 8 can do so on their website.

