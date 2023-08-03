Wild turkey declines push Kansas to embark on new study to protect poultry

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A decline in wild turkey populations across the Midwest has pushed the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to embark on a new study to protect poultry in the Sunflower State.

The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks announced on Thursday, Aug. 3, that wild turkey populations across the Midwest have declined in the past 20 years. In Kansas, the decline is substantial.

To address the decline in wild turkey populations, KDWP said it has partnered with the National Wild Turkey Federation to fund research at Kansas State University with researchers in the Kansas Cooperative Fish and Wildlife Research Unit and College of Horticulture and Natural Resources.

The study is meant to analyze wild turkeys in Kansas to inform state harvest and habit management. The team will capture and mark turkeys across the state with transmitters and leg bands to monitor their location and movements on sites inhabited by Eastern and Rio Grande wild turkeys on public and private land.

Officials noted that researchers will collect information about nesting, habitat use, reproduction and survival to inform population models as well as hunting and habitat management decisions.

“We’re excited about this opportunity to improve our understanding of wild turkeys in Kansas,” said Kent Fricke, KDWP small game coordinator. “KDWP staff are committed to learning and to informing our habitat and harvest management decisions. We look forward to working with the research team and NWTF to make this project successful.”

KDWP said NWTF will help fund several key parts of the project, including a hen and poult foraging ecology study in Kansas, as well as a multi-state assessment of disease in Rio Grande turkeys in Kansas, Texas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.

“We appreciate the support of NWTF for these important projects,” Fricke said. “These additional projects will greatly enhance our understanding of key aspects of turkey ecology in Kansas and across the Midwest.”

Fieldwork is set to begin in January 2024.

More information about the project can be found HERE.

