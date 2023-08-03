Wednesday’s Child - Timothy

By Lori Hutchinson
Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While most kids are thinking about a new school year many kids in foster care are thinking about a new home – a loving, forever home. That’s true for our Wednesday’s Child this week. Meet 14-year-old Timothy.

This handsome young man has a bright smile and a friendly personality. He’s a whiz-kid when it comes to electronics. He loves to work with his hands and looks forward to spending time on his computer.

It comes as no surprise, Timothy excels in math, science, and technology in school. He someday hopes to have a career in technology.

In the meantime, he enjoys watching YouTube videos, making artwork, and building things. He loves Legos.

He would love to build something more important - a relationship with an adoptive family. Timothy needs a family who is kind, caring and loving, just like he is, and a family who will be there for him no matter what.

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 855-236-7857 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page. They have photos and bios of all the kids, plus ways to take that first step toward providing a child with a place to call home.

