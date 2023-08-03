Washburn Rural senior commits to North Dakota

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Just before the beginning of the high school football season, one Junior Blue knows his next destination.

Packson Bettis announced on Twitter that he committed to North Dakota Wednesday morning.

Last season for the Junior Blues, he complied 66 tackles, 16 sacks and 19 tackles for loss. Bettis received an offer from the Fighting Hawks on Tuesday.

