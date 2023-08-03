U.S. Soy to bring Kansas City BBQ Society Invitational to Mayetta

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - U.S. Soy will bring the Kansas City Barbeque Society Invitational to Mayetta, Kan.

The Kansas City Barbeque Society officials said over 100 top-ranking pitmasters from around the globe will compete for the title on Aug. 12-13 at Prairie Band Casino and Resort located at 12305 150th Rd. in Mayetta, Kan. Cooking will begin at 11 a.m., judging will begin at 12 p.m., and an awards ceremony will begin at 5 p.m., including the U.S. Soy Combine Award, on Saturday, Aug. 12. On Sunday, Aug. 13, cooking will be from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and an awards ceremony for the Backyard Series and Master Series Invitational will begin at 3 p.m.

The Kansas City Barbeque Society officials indicated championship barbeque pitmasters will go head-to-head to compete for the “World Champion” title, nearly $70,000 in prize money, trophies and bragging rights at the Kansas City Barbeque Society’s fifth annual KCBS World Invitational Barbeque Championship.

To qualify for the opportunity to compete, Master Series pitmasters must win Grand Champion or Reserve Grand Champion at a KCBS-sanctioned Master Series barbeque contest. Within the KCBS Backyard Series Invitational, backyard pitmasters qualified by winning first place in the Chicken or Ribs category at a KCBS-sanctioned Backyard contest.

The KCBS World Invitational has expanded official awards and prizes to include a first-of-its-kind contest series with U.S. Soy. The partnership features a new “Best in Show” award, known as the U.S. Soy Combine Award, bringing an additional $1,500 in total prize provided by U.S. Soy. The KCBS World Invitational is one of only 10 select events across the U.S. slated for this award.

