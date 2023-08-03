Two arrested after search warrant uncovered an estimated 5,000 counterfeit pills

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (WIBW) - The Joint Fentanyl Impact Team (JFIT) and local authorities completed a significant fentanyl seizure Thursday morning.

The recently created JFIT is comprised of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), and Homeland Security Investigations.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, Pittsburg Police Department, and the Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office also assisted in the seizure.

A JFIT investigation into suspicious activity led authorities to execute a search warrant on August 3 around 10:30 a.m. in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Authorities uncovered an estimated 5,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills, commonly referred to as “dirty 30s,” during the search. The pills are suspected to contain fentanyl and weighed approximately six pounds. Also seized was a large amount of cash and numerous firearms and ammunition.

As a result, Horace Wright, 39, and Amanda Lee, 43, both of Pittsburg, were arrested for the following charges:

Horace Wright

Possession of opiates, opium, or narcotic drugs

Possession of marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug sale paraphernalia

Criminal possession of firearm

Aggravated child endangerment

Amanda Lee

Possession of opiates, opium, or narcotic drugs

Possession of marijuana

Possession of methamphetamine

Possession of drug sale paraphernalia

Criminal possession of firearm

Aggravated child endangerment

The suspects were booked into the Crawford County Jail. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.