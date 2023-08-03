Trooper aids in rescue of dog hit by car on busy Manhattan road

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper has been credited for rescuing a husky after it was found on the side of a busy Manhattan road when it was hit by a car.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says it recently received a note from a resident who wanted to thank Trooper Saige Steele for her compassion and professionalism during a July 24 incident in Manhattan.

The resident said that on July 24, they witnessed a husky in distress on Tuttle Creek Blvd. in Manhattan after it had been hit by a vehicle. The dog crossed all four lanes of traffic and then returned to the highway.

According to the witness, the husky had two broken legs with protruding bones. As the witness attempted to calm the dog, she was approached by two women, one of which identified herself as Trooper Steele. She immediately jumped into action and got the dog to a veterinarian.

“She was incredibly calm, and just flat made a bad situation better,” the Kansan told KHP. “I feel compelled to write and acknowledge the compassion shown, the professionalism and efficiency of evaluating the situation and overall peace she brought to the scene. It may have been a dog, but it was a life in need of rescue.”

On Thursday, Aug. 3, KHP said the husky, whose name is Roxie, is now doing well. She has since been returned to her owners and is on the road to recovery. She had a few broken bones, cuts and bruises, however, everyone is optimistic she will make a full recovery.

