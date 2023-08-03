Topeka woman arrested after child abuse allegations made

Carmelle Stowers
Carmelle Stowers(Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:07 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after it was alleged that she abused a child between the ages of 6 and 18.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, law enforcement officials were called to the 800 block of SW Webster Ave. with reports of a disturbance.

When first responders arrived, they said it was alleged that a woman later identified as Carmelle M. Stowers, 29, of Topeka, had abused a child between the ages of 6 and 18.

As a result of the investigation, TPD said it arrested Stowers and she was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on abuse of a child - knowingly torturing, cruelly beating, striking, kicking or beating a child between the ages of 6 and 18.

As of Thursday, Stowers remains behind bars with no bond listed and no court appearance set.

Officials did not release details of the child’s injuries or further details about the incident.

