Topeka Chamber Political Action Committee shares candidate endorsements

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce Political Action Committee (Chamber PAC) on Thursday, Aug. 3 announced its endorsements of candidates for the 2023 Topeka City Council elections.

The Topeka Chamber PAC officials said based on candidate interviews, the PAC is endowing candidates who represent positions related to workforce development, transportation infrastructure, and economic development best aligned with the Topeka Chamber of Commerce’s public policy objectives.

“Topeka is blessed to have so many quality individuals prepared to step up and lead,” said Natalie Haag, chair of the Chamber PAC board. “Choosing from among these candidates was among the most difficult work our PAC has done. I am confident, though, these candidates will prove to be excellent partners as we work together to build a brighter future.”

The Topeka Chamber PAC officials stated the Topeka Chamber PAC is affiliated with the Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce but is distinct and independent from it. No staff member of the Greater Topeka Partnership serves on the PAC and no more than two members of the Chamber Board of Directors is permitted to save simultaneously on the PAC. No board member of any of the other organizations comprising the Greater Topeka Partnership serves on the PAC.

Here are the Topeka Chamber PAC’s 2023 Endorsements:

District 4

David Banks

District 6

Marcus Miller

District 8

Spencer Duncan

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.