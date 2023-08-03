Tonganoxie motorcycle driver seriously injured following late-night collision

FILE
FILE(ARC Images)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver from Tonganoxie was sent to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries following a late-night collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and State Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jeremy L. Harris, 49, of Tonganoxie, had been headed south on the highway down the ramp to westbound State Ave.

Law enforcement officials said Harris lost control of his bike and veered off the road to the left where the vehicle flipped over.

KHP said Harris was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Benitez
Alleged rape of minor leads to Topeka 19-year-old’s arrest
Officials search for two stolen trailers from White City on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kansans urged to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective
Crews were on the scene of a car-pedestrian collision early Wednesday in the 3100 block of S.W....
Man injured in car-pedestrian collision in west Topeka
FILE
Driver hospitalized, dog possibly missing following early-morning crash

Latest News

FILE
Man accused of possessing media of minors arrested after found in Manhattan
Roxie the husky continues to make her recovery on Aug. 3, 2023, after she was hit by a car in...
Trooper aids in rescue of dog hit by car on busy Manhattan road
FILE
Capitol Federal customers warned to keep an eye on accounts following hack
FILE
Serious injuries sustained following rollover crash north of Ottawa