Tonganoxie motorcycle driver seriously injured following late-night collision

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle driver from Tonganoxie was sent to a Kansas City hospital with serious injuries following a late-night collision.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 3, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 73 and State Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2017 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Jeremy L. Harris, 49, of Tonganoxie, had been headed south on the highway down the ramp to westbound State Ave.

Law enforcement officials said Harris lost control of his bike and veered off the road to the left where the vehicle flipped over.

KHP said Harris was taken to the University of Kansas Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

