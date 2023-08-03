Thursday forecast: Morning storms, not as hot

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After several areas were still in the upper 90s and triple digits for highs yesterday, it won’t be quite as hot today. The question still remains how quickly will the overnight rain diminish this morning and how much sun will there be for this afternoon. This will determine how hot it will get.

Taking Action:

Check the radar before heading out this morning. While the overall trend is for the rain to continue to diminish and weaken, some isolated activity could still exist even into this afternoon like yesterday. Lightning and locally heavy rain will remain the main concern with any t-storms in the area otherwise it would just be rain.

While the heat won’t be as intense these next 3 days, there will still be several spots with heat indices 100-107 at times so continue to follow proper heat safety practices.

With a cold front this weekend this will lead to a relatively higher risk for severe weather even overnight Saturday so be staying up to date on the forecast this weekend and have 2 ways to receive warnings.



A frontal boundary combined with clouds and rain had an impact on high temperatures yesterday and will continue to be an impact on temperatures through Saturday. Highs could range anywhere from mid 80s to upper 90s at times with the coolest temperatures north and the hottest south.

Normal High: 91/Normal Low: 69 (WIBW)

Today: Isolated showers/storms could exist anytime/anywhere like yesterday but most areas will be dry especially after 9am. The question will be how much sun there is. Will go with a gradual decrease in cloud cover. Highs in the upper 80s to mid 90s. Winds E/NE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Isolated showers/storms before midnight, better chance after midnight when the potential for widespread rain will exist. Lows in the upper 60s-low 70s. Winds NE/E 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Other than a few showers/storms early it’ll generally be dry by the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Winds E 5-10 mph.

This weekend will be a difference of two seasons. Feeling more like summer with upper 80s to mid 90s Saturday and everyone in the 80s Sunday with less humidity. This is from a cold front Saturday night which would lead to a relatively higher risk for severe weather compared to the risk leading up to Saturday night. This doesn’t mean there won’t be severe storms before Saturday night but it’s not as high. While it will be nicer Sunday with cooler and less humid air, it will be breezy with gusts 25-30 mph.

Monday looks to be much nicer with even lower humidity despite gusts still 20-25 mph with Tuesday still looking comfortable as well. There is some uncertainty within the models on how much it does warm back up for Tuesday and Wednesday. The highest chance for rain looks to be Tuesday night and again Wednesday night. How much of an impact rain will have on the daytime hours especially on Wednesday is a bit uncertain at this time.

Mainly for storms after midnight (hail/wind risk) but can't rule out a few stronger storms late this afternoon/early evening (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms mainly Friday night (SPC/WIBW)

Hail/wind risk with storms late Saturday afternoon into Saturday night (SPC/WIBW)

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.