TCT awarded $2,500 grant for its youth educational theatre program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Civic Theatre has just received a $2,500 grant to support its youth theatre programs during the 2023-2024 season.

ICT Great Plains awarded TCT the grant funding because the organization believes TCT has continuously supported and left a deep impression on our community with its educational programming. Patrick Woods, ITC’s Regulatory Strategy Manager and a member of the Topeka Civic Theatre’s board of trustees, firmly believes the theatre has made a lasting impact on our community’s quality of life.

“Helping to provide an educational environment that supports growth and building the imaginations of youth aligns with our interests at ITC Great Plains,” said ITC Regulatory Strategy Manager Patrick Woods. “We’re pleased to support Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy, as our commitment to the communities we serve extends beyond providing reliable electric transmission service.”

According to ICT Great Plains, the Topeka Civic Theatre’s mission is to bring together a diverse community to live and enjoy the live theatre experience, whether on stage or in the audience.

“When children participate in live theatre, whether from the stage or as part of the props, set, or tech teams, or in the audience; they grow in confidence, resilience, imagination, and community,” said Topeka Civic Theatre Director of Development Jodi Boyd. “ITC Great Plains’ $2,500 grant will support life-long learning with educational programming for all ages.”

ICT Great Plains LLC. says it is an independent electricity transmission company with about 470 circuit miles of transmission lines in Kansas and Oklahoma.

The Topeka Civic Theatre has been serving the community for nearly 87 years.

