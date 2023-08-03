Sunflowers in full bloom around NE Kansas

If you want to visit a sunflower farm, now is the perfect time as the sunflowers will likely only be around for a couple of more weeks.
By Alex Carter
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “I’m doing my senior pictures,” said Ella Bombardier.

Sunflowers are in full bloom this time of year in Kansas.

Ella said she chose to have her senior pictures taken at the sunflower farm because of the beauty of the flowers.

“Because the sunflowers are really pretty and it just seems like it’s a nice day and they would look good,” said Bombardier.

Photographer Jeanna Schlink said sunflower have become increasingly popular locations for pictures.

“Sunflowers I think have become very popular for a photography backdrop because they’re so bright and they don’t last very long. They only bloom for a week or 10 days. So I think because it only lasts for a little while, they’re so bright and sunny, I mean it just makes you happy,” said Schlink.

Schlink said visiting a sunflower farm is also a great learning opportunity.

“I just think it’s such a great environment. It’s a great way to learn about the state flower and different kind of agriculture we see here in Kansas.”

The sunflowers aren’t Berry Hill Farm’s only draw.

“I have been out here the last several years at multiple events that the Berry Hill puts out. I’ve been to the pumpkin patch and the strawberries and I’ve been out to the sunflower fields multiple times,” Schlink said.

If you want to visit a sunflower farm, now is the perfect time as the sunflowers will likely only be around for a couple of more weeks.

