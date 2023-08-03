Sunflower Lions Club donates three benches to Kansas Children’s Discovery Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Enjoying record-breaking attendance this summer, the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center in Topeka received a much-needed gift of three benches for its outdoor area, courtesy of the Sunflower Lions Club.

The final of the three benches was installed around 10 a.m. Thursday on the west edge of the Discovery Center’s outdoor area, which is equipped with play equipment and concrete paths for children to ride bikes and trikes.

Vern Failor, of the Sunflower Lions Club, said the benches were obtained through a community recycling program sponsored by Nextrex.

Once the Lions Club collects 500 pounds of stretchable plastic -- such as that found in bread wrappers, baggies and shrink wrap -- in a four-month period, it becomes eligible to receive a composite-decking bench that is then donated to a community organization.

The bench that was installed Thursday at the Discovery Center marks the seventh bench the Lions Club has obtained for free, thanks to its recycling program.

In addition to helping the Lions Club obtain the benches -- valued at around $350 -- for free, Failor said he also was grateful the plastic that was collected didn’t go into a local landfill.

Dene Mosier, president and chief executive officer of the Kansas Children’s Discovery Center, said the benches will be enjoyed by parents and grandparents who bring youngsters to the facility at 4400 S.W. 10th Ave., on the southwest edge of Gage Park.

