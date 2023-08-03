State Conservation Commission to host meeting for state’s resources

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The State Conservation Commission will host a meeting to discuss the state’s resources.

Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) said the State Conservation Commission will have its regular meeting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at the USDA Service Center located at 3705 Miller Pkway A in Manhattan, Kan. A virtual meeting option can be accessed upon request.

Kansas Department of Agriculture officials indicated the State Conservation Commission consists of five elected commissioners, including two ex officio members representing the Kansas State University Agriculture Experiment Station and Cooperative Extension Service, and two appointed members representing the Kansas Department of Agriculture and the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Natural Resources Conservation Service.

KDA officials noted the KDA Division of Conservation consults with the State Conservation Commission to protect and enhance Kansas’ natural resources through the development, implementation and maintenance of policies, guidelines and programs designed to assist local governments and individuals in conserving the state’s renewable resources.

For more information or to request a copy of the agenda, contact KDA-DOC at kda.doc@ks.gov or 785-564-6620.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.