Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve $4.2 million in construction projects

A bridge along SW Topeka Blvd. is set to get a face lift as commissioners approve a budget on...
A bridge along SW Topeka Blvd. is set to get a face lift as commissioners approve a budget on Aug. 3, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved two construction projects to replace a bridge and culvert that will cost a combined $4.2 million.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 3, at the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners meeting, members approved a project budget for the Public Works department to replace a bridge south of Topeka.

Commissioners approved a total budget of $3,166,311 for the project which will include the bridge on SW Topeka Blvd. over the Wakarusa River.

Officials noted that the entirety of the cost will be funded by the county bridge portion of the 2017-2031 half-cent countywide sales tax program.

A bridge along SW Topeka Blvd. is set to get a face lift as commissioners approve a budget on...
A bridge along SW Topeka Blvd. is set to get a face lift as commissioners approve a budget on Aug. 3, 2023.(WIBW/Eric Ives)

Commissioners also approved a Public Works project budget of $1,040,200 and started to solicit bids for a culvert replacement project.

This project is set to take place along SW 107th St. over Elm Run Creek and will be completely funded by the Public Works Special Highway and Special Bridge funds.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Benitez
Alleged rape of minor leads to Topeka 19-year-old’s arrest
Officials search for two stolen trailers from White City on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kansans urged to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective
FILE
Driver hospitalized, dog possibly missing following early-morning crash
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

FILE - Station 9 3/4 is held at Great Overland Station in 2022.
Magic set to burst through Great Overland Station as Station 9 3/4 returns
U.S. Soy will bring the Kansas City Barbeque Society Invitational to Mayetta, Kan.
U.S. Soy to bring Kansas City BBQ Society Invitational to Mayetta
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes runs as he throws as touchdown pass to wide...
Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes tops merchandise sales list
Officials remain at the scene of an ongoing investigation in E. Topeka on Aug. 3, 2023.
E. Topeka investigation leads to standoff as suspect believed to be in attic
A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper has been credited for rescuing a husky after it was found on...
Trooper aids in rescue of dog hit by car on busy Manhattan road