Shawnee Co. Commissioners approve $4.2 million in construction projects

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee Co. Commissioners approved two construction projects to replace a bridge and culvert that will cost a combined $4.2 million.

On Thursday morning, Aug. 3, at the Shawnee County Board of County Commissioners meeting, members approved a project budget for the Public Works department to replace a bridge south of Topeka.

Commissioners approved a total budget of $3,166,311 for the project which will include the bridge on SW Topeka Blvd. over the Wakarusa River.

Officials noted that the entirety of the cost will be funded by the county bridge portion of the 2017-2031 half-cent countywide sales tax program.

A bridge along SW Topeka Blvd. is set to get a face lift as commissioners approve a budget on Aug. 3, 2023. (WIBW/Eric Ives)

Commissioners also approved a Public Works project budget of $1,040,200 and started to solicit bids for a culvert replacement project.

This project is set to take place along SW 107th St. over Elm Run Creek and will be completely funded by the Public Works Special Highway and Special Bridge funds.

