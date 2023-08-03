Serious injuries sustained following rollover crash north of Ottawa

OTTAWA, Kan. (WIBW) - A rollover crash north of Ottawa sent one woman to an Overland Park hospital with serious injuries.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 59 and Stafford Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2008 Dodge Durango driven by Sharelle N. Thornton, 32, of Ottawa, had been headed north on the ramp to the highway. However, for an unknown reason, the pickup swerved off the road to the right and flipped over.

Officials said Thornton was taken to Overland Park Regional Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. She was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

