As school returns, Topeka Police asks to abide by school bus, school zone rules

By Lane Gillespie
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As kids get ready to return to school, Topeka Police officers are reminding everybody that safety precautions, such as school bus stop signs and school zone speed limits, will return to its school-year normalcy.

“We just have to get back in the habit of following our school zones and getting back into the habits when we see school buses and the stop signs coming out,” Officer Timothy Bell Jr. said. “It is the law that you have to stop and not go around [the bus]. For those who are dropping off and picking up their kids, our drop off policies that we have at the schools are for the most efficient and safe way to get our kids to and from school. Just follow those as best you can so we can get our kids to and from school as safely as possible.”

Bell says to allow more time to travel to school, work or any other location when school begins or ends to avoid delays. “Give yourself an adequate amount of time to get to work or get to school so you don’t feel like you have to speed to get there,” Bell said.

Bell adds that stopping for a school bus stop sign or slowing down in a school zone are small changes, but make a big difference. “It’s very important,” Bell said. “Some of the small differences can be a difference when a kid crosses the street and someone doesn’t see him or getting picked up appropriately where they’re supposed to in our designated pickup areas.”

More ‘Back to School’ information can be found HERE.

