Read and Ride to celebrate end of Deer Creek Summer Program

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Read and Ride will celebrate the end of the Deer Creek Summer Program.

United Way of Kaw Valley officials said Read and Ride is the culmination of the Deer Creek Summer Program. It is the last event of the local Book Rich Environment (BRE) summer initiative, which is led by United Way of Kaw Valley, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library and Topeka Housing Authority.

United Way of Kaw Valley officials indicated guest readers will read part of the book “Mother Bruce” at different stops along the biking route. This year’s readers will be Veronica Byrd of USD 501 Parents as Teachers and Topeka Housing Authority and Natalie Moreland of Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.

“Mother Bruce” was written by Ryan T. Higgins and is a New York Times best-selling book.

United Way of Kaw Valley officials noted on Friday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. riders will depart Deer Creek Community Center and ride to Highland Park High School for the first installment of the story at each stop. From there, kids and adults will ride to the Johnston Community Center at Echo Ridge. The rider’s final stop is Dornwood Park before they bike back to Deer Creek to receive books to take home. The estimated return time is between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

Start: Deer Creek Community Center, 2345 SE 25th Street, (9 a.m.)

Stop 2: Highland Park High School, 2424 SE California

Stop 3: Johnston Community Center, 2021 SE Market St.

Stop 4: Dornwood Park, 2815 SE 25th St.

End: Deer Creek Community Center, 2345 SE 25th Street, free books

