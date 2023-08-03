Read and Ride to celebrate end of Deer Creek Summer Program

United Way of Kaw Valley officials said Read and Ride is the culmination of the Deer Creek...
United Way of Kaw Valley officials said Read and Ride is the culmination of the Deer Creek Summer Program.(United Way of Kaw Valley)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Read and Ride will celebrate the end of the Deer Creek Summer Program.

United Way of Kaw Valley officials said Read and Ride is the culmination of the Deer Creek Summer Program. It is the last event of the local Book Rich Environment (BRE) summer initiative, which is led by United Way of Kaw Valley, Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library and Topeka Housing Authority.

United Way of Kaw Valley officials indicated guest readers will read part of the book “Mother Bruce” at different stops along the biking route. This year’s readers will be Veronica Byrd of USD 501 Parents as Teachers and Topeka Housing Authority and Natalie Moreland of Topeka & Shawnee County Public Library.

“Mother Bruce” was written by Ryan T. Higgins and is a New York Times best-selling book.

United Way of Kaw Valley officials noted on Friday, Aug. 4 at 9 a.m. riders will depart Deer Creek Community Center and ride to Highland Park High School for the first installment of the story at each stop. From there, kids and adults will ride to the Johnston Community Center at Echo Ridge. The rider’s final stop is Dornwood Park before they bike back to Deer Creek to receive books to take home. The estimated return time is between 10:30 and 11 a.m.

  • Start: Deer Creek Community Center, 2345 SE 25th Street, (9 a.m.)
  • Stop 2: Highland Park High School, 2424 SE California
  • Stop 3: Johnston Community Center, 2021 SE Market St.
  • Stop 4: Dornwood Park, 2815 SE 25th St.
  • End: Deer Creek Community Center, 2345 SE 25th Street, free books

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kevin Benitez
Alleged rape of minor leads to Topeka 19-year-old’s arrest
Officials search for two stolen trailers from White City on Aug. 2, 2023.
Kansans urged to keep an eye out for two stolen trailers
Alvin Babcock
Preliminary hearing set for Junction City Police detective
Three Topeka men are behind bars for drugs following a narcotics search warrant.
Three Topeka men arrested for drug possession following search warrant
FILE
Back to School 2023

Latest News

As school returns, Topeka Police asks to abide by school bus, school zone rules
As school returns, Topeka Police asks to abide by school bus, school zone rules
As school returns, Topeka Police asks to abide by school bus, school zone rules
As school returns, Topeka Police asks to abide by school bus, school zone rules
State Conservation Commission to host meeting for state’s resources
Kansas Medicare beneficiaries, Capitol Federal customers warned of hack
Kansas Department of Agriculture (KDA) said the State Conservation Commission will have its...
State Conservation Commission to host meeting for state’s resources
After completing a search warrant Thursday morning, 39-year-old Horace Wright and 43-year-old...
Two arrested after search warrant uncovered an estimated 5,000 counterfeit pills