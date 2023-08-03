Rain causes Hill City man to lose control of pickup as it crashes into guardrail

By Sarah Motter
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TREGO CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Hill City man was seriously injured after his pickup rolled over a guardrail along I-70 in western Kansas during a rainstorm.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 3:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of I-70 and Highway 147 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they said they found a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup driven by Richard E. Hubbard, 72, of Hill City, had been headed east on the interstate. Hubbard lost control of the truck in the ran and hit the guardrail.

KHP noted that the impact pushed the pickup up and over the guardrail, as it rotated toward the west and rolled at least once.

Officials said Hubbard was taken to Hays Medical Center with suspected serious injuries. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

